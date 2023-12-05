Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 dead, others injured after crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish(Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person has died following a crash in Pointe Coupee on Monday evening, Dec. 4.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened sometime before 6 p.m. on LA 411 (Maringouin Road East) near Calloway Road. A photo from the crash scene shows one of the vehicles mangled and overturned in the roadway.

Later Monday night, deputies confirmed one person died in the crash. At least three people were hurt in total, with at least one person airlifted to a hospital.

LA 411 reopened in both directions near Calloway Road around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

The highway was temporarily shut down while authorities investigated the crash.

No more information about the victims or the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Taurus Smith
Victim in deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride was Zachary High School junior
Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Escaped Miss. inmate in custody, deputies say
Jayden Daniels
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel strikes in and around Gaza’s second-largest city in an already bloody new phase of the war
BESE appeal process for graduating seniors still set to start Dec. 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 5
Pleasant weather continues with next rain chance this weekend
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go