1 dead, highway remains closed after crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish(Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person has died following a crash in Pointe Coupee on Monday evening, Dec. 4.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened sometime before 6 p.m. on LA 411 (Maringouin Road East) near Calloway Road. A photo from the crash scene shows one of the vehicles mangled and overturned in the roadway.

Later Monday night, deputies confirmed one person died in the crash. At least three people were hurt in total, with at least one person airlifted to a hospital.

As of 8:45 p.m. Monday, LA 411 remains closed in both directions near Calloway Road while authorities investigate the crash. Drivers should look for an alternate route.

No more information about the victims or the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

