Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Victim in deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride was Zachary High School junior

Port Hudson shooting
Port Hudson shooting(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - The victim in a deadly shooting at a Port Hudson trail ride, La’Taurus Smith, 16, was a junior at Zachary High School, according to school officials.

The shooting happened Saturday night, December 2, on W. Port Hudson Plains Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the trail ride was attended by more than 1,000 people.

RELATED: Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd

The below statement was sent to students and parents at Zachary High School:

Authorities said two other victims were injured as a result of the shooting but are expected to survive.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Escaped Miss. inmate in custody, deputies say
2 men hurt after shooting each other, police say
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
BRPD: Man found shot to death off Plank Road on Sunday afternoon
Police Lights
Coroner called to shooting scene on North 24th Street in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Rest of Today
Clouds slow to clear, but no rain until the weekend
Baker Walmart employee accused of giving away electronics worth thousands of dollars
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Ryan Young
Escaped Miss. inmate in custody, deputies say