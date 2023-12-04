Victim in deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride was Zachary High School junior

PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - The victim in a deadly shooting at a Port Hudson trail ride, La’Taurus Smith, 16, was a junior at Zachary High School, according to school officials.

The shooting happened Saturday night, December 2, on W. Port Hudson Plains Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the trail ride was attended by more than 1,000 people.

The below statement was sent to students and parents at Zachary High School:

We are heartbroken to share the news of the tragic loss of La’Taurus Smith, a junior at Zachary High School. Our most heartfelt prayers are with his family. Please continue to keep them in your prayers. We know that losing La’Taurus is not only difficult for his family, but for his friends, classmates, and our staff at ZHS. We will be providing counseling for any student or staff member who is in need. ZHS is a large family, this affects us all. We will make every effort to assist our students, staff, and parents to cope with this loss today and in the future.

Authorities said two other victims were injured as a result of the shooting but are expected to survive.

