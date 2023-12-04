Victim in deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride was Zachary High School junior
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - The victim in a deadly shooting at a Port Hudson trail ride, La’Taurus Smith, 16, was a junior at Zachary High School, according to school officials.
The shooting happened Saturday night, December 2, on W. Port Hudson Plains Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the trail ride was attended by more than 1,000 people.
RELATED: Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
The below statement was sent to students and parents at Zachary High School:
Authorities said two other victims were injured as a result of the shooting but are expected to survive.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.