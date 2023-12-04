Very nice weather for upcoming work & school week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will be really nice through the upcoming work/school week. Conditions will remain dreary for Monday as clouds hang around. Skies will gradually clear going into the middle of the week. Temperatures will be trending slightly cooler through the middle of the week, too. You’ll want some jackets for the morning starts. We won’t see freezing temperatures, but a few spots will dip into the 30°s—especially Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

A rapid warm up occurs as we end the week and await the arrival of our next storm system. Forecast confidence is not very high on this system as of now. Long range models continue to disagree on the exact timing and intensity of the next rainmaker.

The GFS model brings a less intense system into the local area Saturday evening. The Euro model brings a more “active” weather system, but not until Sunday morning. Obviously, we have plenty of time to fine tune the upcoming weekend forecast. Needless to say, don’t cancel any outdoor plans yet.

This cold front will deliver another slight cool down, with temperatures a few degrees below normal for the beginning of the following week.

