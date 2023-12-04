Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

St. George Fire looking for people to join the fire academy in 2024

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So often, the fire service is entered by people who have grown up around it, but the St. George Fire Department wants everyone to feel like they could be a firefighter.

Officials said they are hosting their first fire academy of 2024. They’re looking for up to 20 people who want to make a difference in the community with a starting salary of $41,048.

A spokesman said the academy will begin on February 26, 2024, and will require two days per week in person, taking after their hybrid academy model.

This academy comes with the guarantee of a position as a firefighter and the promise of a fulfilling career upon successful completion.

This academy comes with the guarantee of a position as a firefighter and the promise of a fulfilling career upon successful completion.

Click here for more information.

A spokesman said the academy will begin on February 26, 2024.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee
2 men hurt after shooting each other, police say
Police Lights
Coroner called to shooting scene on North 24th Street in Baton Rouge
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

Latest News

Officials said one of the men is in serious condition, and the other is in stable condition.
2 men hurt after shooting each other, police say
The shots were fired on North 24th Street near Cherry Street, officials added.
Coroner called to shooting on N. 24th Street
A spokesman said the academy will begin on February 26, 2024.
St. George Fire looking for people to join the fire academy in 2024
This academy comes with the guarantee of a position as a firefighter and the promise of a...
Have you ever thought about becoming a firefighter?