St. George Fire looking for people to join the fire academy in 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So often, the fire service is entered by people who have grown up around it, but the St. George Fire Department wants everyone to feel like they could be a firefighter.

Officials said they are hosting their first fire academy of 2024. They’re looking for up to 20 people who want to make a difference in the community with a starting salary of $41,048.

A spokesman said the academy will begin on February 26, 2024, and will require two days per week in person, taking after their hybrid academy model.

This academy comes with the guarantee of a position as a firefighter and the promise of a fulfilling career upon successful completion.

This academy comes with the guarantee of a position as a firefighter and the promise of a fulfilling career upon successful completion.

Click here for more information.

A spokesman said the academy will begin on February 26, 2024.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.