Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints’ Derek Carr back in protocol after suffering 2nd concussion in a month

During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on...
During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Photo by Derick E. Hingle(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen on Monday (Dec. 4) says quarterback Derek Carr has entered the concussion protocol for the second time in a month.

Carr was tackled in the second half of Sunday’s loss against the Detroit Lions and did not return to the game.

It’s Carr’s second concussion in a month. He was also knocked out of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sun., Nov. 12.

Allen says Carr is also being evaluated for a rib injury.

SAINTS HEADLINES

Saints fall to Lions, 33-28, for third straight loss

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to the Lions

The hit drew a personal foul penalty on the play.

Most players who have been through the concussion protocol this season have not played that same week.

Carr was relieved by Jameis Winston, who would get the start in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers (1-11) if Carr is not ready to go.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Escaped Miss. inmate in custody, deputies say
2 men hurt after shooting each other, police say
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
BRPD: Man found shot to death off Plank Road on Sunday afternoon
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

Latest News

Southern Jags defeat Mississippi State, 60-59
Southern defeats Mississippi State 60-59
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl
Detroit running back David Montgomery (5) leaves Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) behind...
Saints fall to Lions, 33-28, for third straight loss
From left, quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. of No. 2 Washington and Quinn Ewers of No. 3 Texas...
Texas, Washington to play in New Orleans; Michigan, Alabama also make college football playoffs