Police: Missing 14-year-old found safe

UPDATE:

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Port Allen police said a missing 14-year-old has been found safe.

ORIGINAL:

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Police in Port Allen are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Jaden Grant, 14, was last seen around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, December 4, according to the Port Allen Police Department.

Grant was last spotted on Harry Brown Street near Avenue B in Port Allen, officers said. They added the teen was wearing a white hoodie with the word “peace” on the left chest area and gray sweatpants.

Police said Grant is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Grant is should contact authorities by calling the number (225) 343-5525.

