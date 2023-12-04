Mild, mainly dry week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: The only real weather issue today will be some lingering high cloud cover. Otherwise, look for things to stay dry with highs topping out in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 4 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

A pair of weak cold fronts will move through the region in the days ahead, but with drier air in place, no rainfall is expected. Temperatures look to run fairly close to normal for most of the week, with morning starts ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s through Thursday, and highs generally in the 60s. Temperatures start to rebound by Friday as our winds shift around to the south.

Next Rain Chance

Good rain chances look to return at some point over the upcoming weekend, although there are still timing differences among the models. A cold front looks to deliver showers and t-storms from sometime late on Saturday into Sunday.

At this point, the system looks to be moving much quicker than our last one, limiting the potential for heavy rainfall. The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals averaging 0.25″-0.75″ locally through next Monday morning.

A few strong storms also appear to be possible along the front and the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe weather threat just to our west on Saturday. That could be extended farther eastward in the days ahead, so we’ll monitor trends and keep you updated.

