Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man wanted for rape, various additional sex crimes, Tangipahoa sheriff says

A 40-year-old Ponchatoula man is wanted for third-degree rape, video voyeurism, and...
A 40-year-old Ponchatoula man is wanted for third-degree rape, video voyeurism, and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Monday (Dec. 4).(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 40-year-old Ponchatoula man is wanted for third-degree rape, video voyeurism, and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Monday (Dec. 4).

Following an investigation, Damien Gaston is accused of filming sexual encounters with several women and distributing the videos to other people, Edwards said.

The sheriff’s office is also asking any potential additional victims to contact their office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee
2 men hurt after shooting each other, police say
Police Lights
Coroner called to shooting scene on North 24th Street in Baton Rouge
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

Latest News

Technology
Apply for digital, tech jobs during online job fair Dec. 13
USPS (FILE)
SMART LIVING: Keeping your mail safe
"Sold in the South: True stories of sex trafficking" airs Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m. on...
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sex trafficking in Louisiana
As researchers try to learn more about how to identify dementia earlier, they’ve found that...
YOUR HEALTH: Eyes, ears, and dementia risk