Man arrested on rape, sex crimes allegations, Tangipahoa sheriff says

A 40-year-old Ponchatoula man is wanted for third-degree rape, video voyeurism, and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Monday (Dec. 4).(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 40-year-old Ponchatoula man has been arrested Monday (Dec. 4) on accusations of third-degree rape, video voyeurism and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said.

Following an investigation, Damien Gaston is accused of filming sexual encounters with several women and distributing the videos to other people, Edwards said.

The sheriff’s office is also asking any potential additional victims to contact their office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

