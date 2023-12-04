Facebook
Hillar Moore to speak at Press Club of BR Monday

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore will be the speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Dec. 4.

Moore is expected to give an update on:

  • crime in 2023;
  • juvenile escapees and the detention center;
  • office restructure and the Commons Data platform, plus other topics.

Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, located at the Drusilla Shopping Center on Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Hwy.

Lunch, which is a sit-down meal, is served at 12:15 p.m. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

