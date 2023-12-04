Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee
2 men hurt after shooting each other, police say
Police Lights
Coroner called to shooting scene on North 24th Street in Baton Rouge
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

Latest News

"Sold in the South: True stories of sex trafficking" airs Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m. on...
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sex trafficking in Louisiana
As researchers try to learn more about how to identify dementia earlier, they’ve found that...
YOUR HEALTH: Eyes, ears, and dementia risk
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
CONSUMER REPORTS: Over the counter hearing aids