Escaped Miss. inmate in custody, deputies say

A manhunt in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday night has law enforcement looking for an escaped prisoner from Mississippi.
By Kamren Phillips and WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office said an escaped inmate from Mississippi has been taken into custody in Port Arthur, Texas.

The update was given Monday afternoon, December 4, more than 24 hours after the search began for the inmate, Ryan Young, 28, in Pointe Coupee Parish.

On Saturday night, December 2, Young reportedly stole a vehicle and led Louisiana law enforcement officers on a multi-parish pursuit before crashing on U.S. 190 between Livonia and Blanks. He then evaded authorities on foot.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Young is a state prisoner who escaped Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. Young escaped on Wednesday, November 29, on his way back to prison after being taken to court in Meridian.

He is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County, authorities say.

The efforts to locate him were also suspended twice in recent days. An initial search in Pointe Coupee Parish around U.S. 190 near Riverstation Road, was called off around 2 a.m. Sunday, with deputies reporting they believed Young was no longer in the area.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a possible sighting of the escapee, 28-year-old Ryan Young, on Valverda Road in Maringouin around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, December 3. That effort was eventually also called off.

Young is described as 5-foot-9 and around 190 pounds. Officials say he was wearing a yellow MDOC jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information that can help authorities recapture Young should contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

