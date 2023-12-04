Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have suspended search efforts for an escaped Mississippi prisoner after investigating a possible sighting reported Sunday afternoon.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a possible sighting of the escapee, 28-year-old Ryan Young, on Valverda Road in Maringouin around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, December 3. As of 6:35 p.m. Sunday, the search has been called off, and deputies have not made contact with Young.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement advising those in the area to remain cautious:

“Sheriff Thibodeaux and the Sheriff’s Office urges everyone in that area to make sure your homes and vehicles are secured at all times. If you see something suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

An initial search near the crash scene, around U.S. 190 near Riverstation Road, was called off around 2 a.m. Sunday, with deputies reporting they believed Young was no longer in the area.

Authorities say Young is a state prisoner who escaped in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. On Saturday night, December 2, he stole a vehicle and led Louisiana law enforcement officers on a multi-parish pursuit before crashing on U.S. 190 between Livonia and Blanks. Young then evaded authorities on foot.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Young escaped when was being returned to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility from Meridian to be taken to court on Wednesday, November 29. He is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County.

Young is described as being 5′ 9″ tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He was wearing an MDOC yellow jumpsuit at the time of his escape, officials say.

Anyone with information that can help authorities recapture Young should contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.