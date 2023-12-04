Clouds slow to clear, but no rain until the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Locally expect a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. The clouds will help keep daytime highs closer to normal in the upper 60°s. We will see a pair of “dry” cold fronts move through the area. The first arrives tonight reinforcing the current temperature trend. The next arrives on Wednesday and will help clear skies briefly and provide slightly cooler air. Morning lows will require jackets daily as we dip into the 30°s and 40°s through Friday.

Southerly flow returns late Thursday bringing a slow return in moisture, but also a steady climb in temperatures to close out the week. Friday afternoon will be considerably warmer due to the southerly wind direction with highs in the mid 70°s. Friday stays mainly dry as we await the arrival of our next cold front. That front will move through the area late Saturday triggering a likely chance for showers and t-storms. The good news is that Saturday doesn’t look to be a washout. The bad news is that we can’t rule out a potential for severe weather at this time. Early indications are that rain amounts will be manageable with most receiving less than half an inch of rain.

We should get gradual clearing to close out the weekend. This front will have a decent temperature drop behind it. We expect highs only in the upper 50°s to start next week. A couple of mornings in the 30°s can’t be ruled out either.

