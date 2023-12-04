Facebook
City of Gonzales to host 30th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ascension Parish!

The City of Gonzales announced it will host its 30th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 5. It’s happening at Gonzales City Hall.

Festivities include a plate of jambalaya for all attendees, a visit from Santa, and a gift for young children.

“For 30 years, the City of Gonzales and its residents have come together to enjoy this special night,” said Mayor Barney Arceneaux. “The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is always a great way to kick off the holiday season and is filled with food, fun, and community. We hope you will join us to celebrate this milestone event.”

The tree lighting is open to the public and free to attend.

