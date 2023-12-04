Facebook
BRPD: Man found shot to death off Plank Road on Sunday afternoon

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was found shot to death off Plank Road on Sunday afternoon, December 3.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:58 p.m. Sunday on Jefferson Avenue, just off Plank Road.

Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Gregory Chaney dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they have not yet identified a motive or any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

