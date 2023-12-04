BESE appeal process for graduating seniors still set to start Dec. 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fight over a controversial graduation policy for struggling high school seniors across the state continues.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s president is now rescinding her emergency rule to immediately start a new appeals process for seniors who do not pass the LEAP test. However, it’ll still be an option by the end of the year.

“That’s become a distraction,” said Dr. Holly Boffy, the BESE president. “We have really important work to do, and we should not be distracted by a technicality, so today that emergency rule will be withdrawn.”

After receiving backlash from the state superintendent and the House Education Committee, the BESE President is holding off on implementing the new appeals process for graduating seniors until later this month. The appeals process is for struggling students who have failed multiple attempts on the LEAP test in areas of math, English, science, and social studies. The students will now be able to take their scores, along with a portfolio, to show that they should still get their diplomas. High school principal Jose Gonzalez believes it’s a good option.

“If the student can demonstrate future readiness by demonstrating industry-based skills and mindsets, then the student’s opportunities should not be jeopardized by a single standardized test that may or may not be pertinent to his or her future,” said Gonzalez.

The appeals process is aimed at helping students who have dyslexia, health conditions, and testing anxiety. Educator Dr. Anna West said it will help all English learning students too.

“A student with deep knowledge of content standards may not do well on the corresponding state standard test because all of the test’s questions and case studies on the test are written in English,” said Dr. West. “Translation is not an option.”

Requirements for the Excell appeals process include students still earning all their Carnegie credits for a diploma, demonstrating content proficiency through their portfolio, demonstrating evidence of employment by earning a TOPS Tech scholarship, a silver on WorkKeys or industry-based credentials, and meeting with a community leader for counseling for career opportunities post high school.

BESE member Dr. Belinda Davis said these requirements won’t open a floodgate for students looking to use this as a means to graduate instead. Only 1,500, or 3%, of students across the state will qualify for the appeals process each year.

“If you are a student who is struggling in a class and fails that standardized test, you are not going to pass that class and earn the Carnegie units,” said Davis.

However, educator Cheruba Chavez believes it will help more students have opportunities after high school.

“I am more than just a test score. I am a bright young person with a future and talents to give to my community,” said Chavez.

Even though the House Education Committee rejected the policy, Boffy said the appeals process is set to start on December 20. There is more information on BESE’s website for students and educators to begin putting a portfolio together for an appeal before then.

