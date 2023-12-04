Apply for digital, tech jobs during online job fair Dec. 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need a job, good news.

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with digital, software development, and information technology jobs and internships.

The online job fair is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The opportunities will be available in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Metairie, and Shreveport.

Participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Companies are hiring for in-person, hybrid, and remote positions such as:

Software, Java, and Web Developers

Virtual Chief Information Officer

Systems Operations Technician

IT Field Engineer

UI/UX Designer

Triage Tech

.NET Developer

R&D Automation Process Engineer

Federal SAP Functional Consultant

Four companies seeking to fill almost 30 job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:

Sparq, Baton Rouge

CGI, Lafayette

Stuller, Lafayette

The Purple Guys, Shreveport and Metairie

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies, and find opportunities for which they are best suited.

Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

