Apply for digital, tech jobs during online job fair Dec. 13
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need a job, good news.
Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with digital, software development, and information technology jobs and internships.
The online job fair is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The opportunities will be available in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Metairie, and Shreveport.
Participants can register in advance or throughout the event.
Companies are hiring for in-person, hybrid, and remote positions such as:
- Software, Java, and Web Developers
- Virtual Chief Information Officer
- Systems Operations Technician
- IT Field Engineer
- UI/UX Designer
- Triage Tech
- .NET Developer
- R&D Automation Process Engineer
- Federal SAP Functional Consultant
Four companies seeking to fill almost 30 job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:
- Sparq, Baton Rouge
- CGI, Lafayette
- Stuller, Lafayette
- The Purple Guys, Shreveport and Metairie
Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies, and find opportunities for which they are best suited.
Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.
