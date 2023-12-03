Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Port Allen park

Man shot, killed in Port Allen park; suspect identified
Man shot, killed in Port Allen park; suspect identified(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A woman turned herself in to authorities on Saturday after allegedly murdering a man in a Port Allen park.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said Alexis Allen, 36, surrendered to East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies on Saturday following the shooting death of Ronnie Moore.

Authorities say the shooting happened Friday at William and Lee Park. Allen went to the park with a group of people, where she allegedly got into an argument with Moore and shot him as he sat in his car.

Allen is now in the custody of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and will be booked for second-degree murder.

Clayton said Allen had a pending domestic violence charge with Moore after she allegedly hit him with her car.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas...
Police identify man killed in Baton Rouge Thursday night
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found...
Man wanted after girlfriend found dead
Kirsten Gatlin and Kelvin Seaberry
Mother, stepdad arrested after 8-year-old found unresponsive
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old

Latest News

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will throw the switch to light up the tree at 6 p.m.,...
Kick off the holidays with 2023 Downtown Festival of Lights
Shooting on South 16th Street
Two hurt in shooting on South 16th Street, officials say
BRPD: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday morning
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
New HIV diagnoses in La. drop 11% in five years