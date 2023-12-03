Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Port Allen park

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A woman turned herself in to authorities on Saturday after allegedly murdering a man in a Port Allen park.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said Alexis Allen, 36, surrendered to East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies on Saturday following the shooting death of Ronnie Moore.

Authorities say the shooting happened Friday at William and Lee Park. Allen went to the park with a group of people, where she allegedly got into an argument with Moore and shot him as he sat in his car.

Allen is now in the custody of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and will be booked for second-degree murder.

Clayton said Allen had a pending domestic violence charge with Moore after she allegedly hit him with her car.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

