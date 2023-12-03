Facebook
WAFB wins two EMMY awards

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB team took home two EMMY awards during a ceremony in Hollywood, Florida Saturday evening.

The station won the prestigious awards in the categories of “Sports: One-Time Special” and “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

In the first category, longtime WAFB videographer Derron Daquano won an EMMY for his work on the WAFB Sports special entitled “Dawn of a Legacy.

“Dawn of a Legacy” was a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation leading up to the nationally-televised high school football game between Zachary and Woodlawn, and their two highly-recruited quarterbacks, Eli Holstein and Rickie Collins.

The football special was produced in collaboration with “The Jordy Cullotta Show.”

RELATED: Dawn of a Legacy: Battle for the City

In the second category, WAFB reporter Miranda Thomas, videographer Derron Daquano and drone pilot Chris Blades won an award for their work on a story entitled “Standing With Vincent.”

Miranda Thomas
Miranda Thomas(WAFB)

The powerful report told the story of Vincent Smith and his historic fight for the right to vote in the 1960s.

RELATED: “Standing with Vincent”: Louisiana man retells story of historic fight for voting rights

