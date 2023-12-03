Facebook
Tickets on sale for Christmas production at BR church

Tickets are on sale for an upcoming Christmas play at a church in Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are on sale for an upcoming Christmas play at a church in Baton Rouge.

“The First Christmas: Stories from the Birth of Christ” will be performed at the Jefferson United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 10.

The church is located at 10328 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.

Organizers said the play will feature stories from multiple characters and songs that are selected to reflect the significance of the holy season.

“Most of the play takes place immediately after the birth of Christ and depicts the challenges faced by those who were part of this momentous event,” said Carolyn Rice, the play’s director.

One of the wise men will be played by Don Fields. He was the lead in a recent production of “Grease” at Theatre Baton Rouge.

Tickets are $12, but children under the age of 12 can get in for free. The tickets are available at the Jefferson United Methodist Church on Sunday and Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. You can also purchase a ticket by going to the church’s website.

