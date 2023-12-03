Rain over, trending dry in much of the extended
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The three-day total rain varied from place to place, but most ended up with between three to six inches of rain from Thursday through Saturday.
This Sunday morning, there isn’t much fog in the Baton Rouge area, but there are dense fog advisories east and west.
Today will be mainly cloudy, then partly sunny and dry with highs near 70. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with lows near 50.
The extended forecast looks very dry, with only one chance of rain Saturday with the next low-pressure system and front.
