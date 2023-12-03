Progressive Democrat teases idea of running for party chair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis, a prominent member of the party’s progressive wing, announced on social media that he’s exploring a run for chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

In his post, Lewis says the party is in need of a leader who will be a visionary work horse who can advance the party’s platform and “stand up to Jeff Landry,” the state’s Republican governor-elect.

Davante Lewis via X (Davante Lewis via X)

Leading up to the 2023 elections, there was concern among Democrats that not enough work was being done within the party to voice their message to voters. And after a swarm of lost races, some even going unchallenged, those concerns appear to have grown.

In a statement from Bernhardt on Saturday evening, December 2, she responded to Lewis’s post by saying, “The Louisiana Democratic Party is working with our elected leaders, parish committees, State Central Committee and Executive Committee to continue building our party after this election cycle and we welcome anyone who wishes to help us build a stronger party going into the 2024 elections.”

“The party’s in disarray. Somebody’s got to take control and there aren’t many people stepping forward to offer themselves as candidates to be chair, so we’ll see,” said WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster.

Engster says Democrats were unable to put up any candidate who could get even 35% of the vote this past election. He says that going forward, something needs to change.

“Davante Lewis wants the job. He’s qualified for the job, he’s young, he’s energetic. The Democrats are looking for new leadership, and he would seem to be a viable alternative. And Katie Bernhardt is obviously not in a good position to hold her job moving forward,” Engster continued.

The Democratic State Central Committee will likely meet within the next couple of months, and that’s when we’ll be able to see any move to vacate the chair and appoint a new party leader.

