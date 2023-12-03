Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl(LSU Football via X)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU Tigers (9-3) will conclude their 2023 season in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, January 1, against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5).

It will be an 11 a.m. Central kickoff between the Tigers and Badgers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be the first time LSU has played in the event since January 1st, 2014 when the No. 14 Tigers defeated Iowa 21-14 to finish the year 10-3 overall. At that time, it was known as The Outback Bowl. LSU running back Jeremy Hill was named the game’s MVP with 28 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time the Tigers played the Badgers was in the 2016 season opener at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as No. 5 LSU was upset by Wisconsin, 16-14. The two teams also met a couple of years before, with No. 13 LSU beating No. 14 Wisconsin in the 2014 season opener, 28-24, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Hall
Man arrested following shooting at event attended by more than 1,000 people
BRPD: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday morning
Ryan Young
Deputies resume search Sunday afternoon for Mississippi prison escapee
Man shot, killed in Port Allen park; suspect identified
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Port Allen park
Shooting on South 16th Street
2 hurt in shooting on South 16th Street, officials say

Latest News

Ryan Young
Deputies resume search Sunday afternoon for Mississippi prison escapee
Police Lights
Coroner called to shooting scene on North 24th Street in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police
LSP: Separate crashes in Tangipahoa Parish leave 2 people dead
Lamar Hall
Man arrested following shooting at event attended by more than 1,000 people