Mississippi escapee still on the loose after leading La. authorities on multi-parish chase

Ryan Young
Ryan Young(Mississippi Department of Corrections FB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday night has law enforcement looking for an escaped prisoner from Mississippi.

A spokesman with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed the prisoner they are looking for is 28-year-old Ryan Young.

Authorities say the inmate was a state prisoner who escaped in Lauderdale County, MS. They added he has led multiple law enforcement agencies on a multi-parish chase Saturday night, December 2.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Young was being returned to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility from Meridian, where he was taken to court when he escaped Wednesday, November 29.

Young is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, weighing around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a MDOC yellow jumpsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

