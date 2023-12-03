Facebook
Manhunt suspended for Mississippi escapee; deputies believe he’s no longer in area

A manhunt in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday night has law enforcement looking for an escaped prisoner from Mississippi.
By Kamren Phillips and WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have suspended their search in Pointe Coupee Parish for an escapee from Mississippi.

As of 2 a.m. Sunday, December 3, the search was called off in the area of U.S. 190 West near Riverstation Road. Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said they believed the escapee, Ryan Young, 28, was no longer in the area.

The manhunt overnight involved multiple law enforcement agencies, canine search teams, and law enforcement drone operaters.

Authorities say Young is a state prisoner who escaped in Lauderdale County, MS. He led multiple law enforcement agencies on a multi-parish pursuit before crashing on U.S. 190 between Livonia and Blanks. Young then ran from the crashed vehicle.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Young escaped when was being returned to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility from Meridian to be taken to court on Wednesday, November 29.

Young is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, weighing around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a MDOC yellow jumpsuit.

Anyone with information that can help authorities recapture Young should contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

