Man arrested following shooting at event attended by more than 1,000 people

One person is dead, and several others are injured after a shooting at a party in the woods Saturday night.
By Emily Davison and WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a large event that left one person dead and two others injured, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Lamar Hall, 32, is charged with principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, on W. Port Hudson Plains Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The event was promoted as a trail ride and was attended by more than one thousand people, according to EBRSO. The event also included live performances later in the evening.

The two injured victims are expected to survive, deputies said. They added that several others were also injured as they tried to get away from the area.

According to EBRSO, the investigation is ongoing, and several other arrests are possible.

