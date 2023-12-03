Facebook
LSP: Separate crashes in Tangipahoa Parish leave 2 people dead

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers are investigating two separate crashes in Tangipahoa Parish that left two people dead.

According to Louisiana State Police, the first crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, and claimed the life of Paul Dykes, 40, of Tickfaw.

Troopers said Dykes was driving south on Highway 1065 on a Go Kart without lights, while a 2013 Toyota Tacoma was also headed south on Highway 1065. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crashed into the back of the Go Kart.

Dykes was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died, troopers added.

The second crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 3, and left Datrevian Hamler, 25, of Greensburg dead, according to LSP.

The crash happened as Hamler was headed north on Highway 1045 in a 2011 Toyota Camry, troopers said. They added that for reasons still under investigation, Hamler ran off the road and struck a culvert.

Hamler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to LSP>

Both crashes remain under investigation.

