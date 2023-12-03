Lane closures start Sunday night as part of I-10 widening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Alternating lane closures are expected to begin Sunday night, December 3, as part of the I-10 Widening Project.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the alternating lane closures will happen on I-10 West between S. Acadian Thruway and Lorri Burgess Avenue.

The closures are scheduled to last from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night between Sunday, December 3, and Thursday, December 7.

There will be single-lane closures between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and double-lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to DOTD.

Crews will use the lane closures as an opportunity to install concrete barriers as part of the I-10 Widening Project.

The closures are subject to change if the weather causes problems.

