Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo

(CNN) - A kangaroo isn’t something you’d expect to see in the wild in North America, but that’s exactly what residents in a Canadian town are spotting after one of the marsupials made a successful escape attempt from a zoo.

In the town of Oshawa, about 45 minutes east of Toronto, residents were doing a double take after a kangaroo escaped Thursday night from the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm.

“I’ve been working at the zoo for quite a long time. I started there when I was 13 and I’m now 42,” Cameron Preyde, an employee at the zoo, said. “So we’re going on about 30 years and I have not experienced anything like this.”

The park supervisor at the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm said the kangaroo was destined for a zoo in Quebec. It was supposed to spend that night at the zoo when it somehow escaped its handlers.

“As the animal handlers who were transporting this thing, as they were trying to unload it into our warm room last night where the kangaroo would be staying, it jumped over their heads, out of the trailer, and it has now escaped and we are in the process of tracking it down,” Preyde said.

Police received multiple reports about the kangaroo shortly on Friday.

A small team of volunteers began scouring the area, including Dave Hutnyk, who located the kangaroo Saturday using thermal technology on his drone.

It had hunkered down at a farm about two kilometers away from the zoo.

“And realized it was the kangaroo when it began to hop across the field,” Hutnyk said. “So, we were actually able to track it into a brushy area where she kind of hunkered down.”

His security company has assisted with finding missing animals and people in the past, but this is a first.

“This is a brand-new experience. It’s pretty interesting,” Hutnyk said.

Now the challenge is trying to retrieve the animal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.