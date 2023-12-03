Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Hall
Man arrested following shooting at event attended by more than 1,000 people
BRPD: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday morning
Ryan Young
Manhunt suspended for Mississippi escapee; deputies believe he’s no longer in area
Man shot, killed in Port Allen park; suspect identified
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Port Allen park
Shooting on South 16th Street
2 hurt in shooting on South 16th Street, officials say

Latest News

Lamar Hall
Man arrested following shooting at event attended by more than 1,000 people
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships
(Source: MGN)
Lane closures start Sunday night as part of I-10 widening
Jefferson United Methodist Church
Tickets on sale for Christmas production at BR church