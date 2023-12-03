Facebook
Coroner called to shooting scene on North 24th Street in Baton Rouge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was called to a shooting scene in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon, December 3, according to emergency officials.

The shots were fired on North 24th Street near Cherry Street, officials added.

No details have been released about what led up to the shooting.

WAFB is working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

