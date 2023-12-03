2 men injured in shooting following altercation, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were taken to a hospital from a shooting scene early Sunday morning, December 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Bay Street near North 16th Street in Baton Rouge.

The two men were involved in an altercation and allegedly shot each other, according to BRPD.

Officials said one of the victims is in serious condition, while the other victim is stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.