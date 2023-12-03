Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 men hurt after shooting each other, police say

(WTVG)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men are hurt after an alleged gunfight early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, December 3, on Bay Street, not far from Scenic Highway. The two men were reportedly involved in an altercation when they shot each other.

Officials said one of the men is in serious condition, and the other is in stable condition. Their identities have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
Ryan Young
Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee
BRPD: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday morning
Man shot, killed in Port Allen park; suspect identified
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Port Allen park
Shooting on South 16th Street
2 hurt in shooting on South 16th Street, officials say

Latest News

10-Day Forecast
Very nice weather for upcoming work & school week
Ryan Young
Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee
Southern Jags defeat Mississippi State, 60-59
Southern defeats Mississippi State 60-59
Lamar Hall
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl