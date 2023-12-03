2 men hurt after shooting each other, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men are hurt after an alleged gunfight early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, December 3, on Bay Street, not far from Scenic Highway. The two men were reportedly involved in an altercation when they shot each other.

Officials said one of the men is in serious condition, and the other is in stable condition. Their identities have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

