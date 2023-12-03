1 dead, multiple injured after shooting at trail ride in Port Hudson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead, and several others are injured after a shooting at a trail ride Saturday night.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the woods in Port Hudson. One person was shot and killed at the scene, and another person was shot and taken to a hospital.
Officials say at least three other people were injured but hadn’t been shot.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
