1 dead, multiple injured after shooting at party in Port Hudson

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead, and several others are injured after a shooting at a party in the woods Saturday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the woods in Port Hudson. One person was shot and killed at the scene, and another person was shot and taken to a hospital.

Officials say at least three other partygoers were injured but hadn’t been shot.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

