Two hurt in shooting on South 16th Street, officials say
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on South 16th Street near South Boulevard.
Two victims were taken to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
No more information about the shooting was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
