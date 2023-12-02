Two hurt in shooting on South 16th Street, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on South 16th Street near South Boulevard.

Two victims were taken to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

No more information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.