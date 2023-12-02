Facebook
Storm leaves flooded streets across New Orleans

Heavy rain produced street flooding throughout New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), including South Miro Street in Uptown.(WVUE-Fox 8)
Heavy rain produced street flooding throughout New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), including South Miro Street in Uptown.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans streets -- along with several vehicles -- were under water early Saturday (Dec. 2) after powerful storms dumped 2-5 inches of rain across the city.

According to NOLA Ready’s Streetwise map, at least four dozen areas across the city reported serious street flooding, with most of the concentration in the areas of Uptown, Gert Town and Hollygrove.

Street flooding was reported across New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), with the biggest...
Street flooding was reported across New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), with the biggest concentrations in Uptown, Gert Town and Hollygrove.(NOLA Ready Streetwise)

Several side streets were under water along a stretch of Nashville Avenue, between South Claiborne Avenue and Fontainebleau Drive.

Other Uptown residents reported flooded cars and some in Broadmoor with water in their homes.

The Sewerage & Water Board said it was “experiencing power issues” which made Turbine 4 go offline. Turbine 5 already has been unavailable since last month, the utility said, so drainage pumping stations 1, 2, 6 and 7 are “running at a reduced capacity.”

“With Turbines 4 and 5 down, high-intensity rain is going to cause localized street flooding,” the utility said in a statement. “SWBNO teams are monitoring the weather closely and we advise our residents to stay weather aware.

“If no more rain falls this morning, crews anticipate that the streets will be clear by noon today.”

Heavy flooding was seen Saturday (Dec. 2) in the 2900 block of Palmer Avenue after a strong...
Heavy flooding was seen Saturday (Dec. 2) in the 2900 block of Palmer Avenue after a strong thunderstorm.(Photo courtesy of Judy Caliva)

City Councilman Joe Giarrusso, whose district includes the heavily impacted Uptown, Hollygrove and Lakeview areas, also tweeted about the S&WB’s power and pumping failures.

There has been no comment from New Orleans City Hall regarding Saturday’s citywide flooding event. Mayor LaToya Cantrell left the city again Thursday to attend a climate conference in Dubai.

