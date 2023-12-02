Storm leaves flooded streets across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans streets -- along with several vehicles -- were under water early Saturday (Dec. 2) after powerful storms dumped 2-5 inches of rain across the city.

According to NOLA Ready’s Streetwise map, at least four dozen areas across the city reported serious street flooding, with most of the concentration in the areas of Uptown, Gert Town and Hollygrove.

Street flooding was reported across New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), with the biggest concentrations in Uptown, Gert Town and Hollygrove. (NOLA Ready Streetwise)

Several side streets were under water along a stretch of Nashville Avenue, between South Claiborne Avenue and Fontainebleau Drive.

Other Uptown residents reported flooded cars and some in Broadmoor with water in their homes.

We are experiencing power issues. Crews are working to bring Turbine 4 back online and utilizing frequency changers & 3 EMDs. Lakeview, Carrollton, Mid City & Central City are seeing street flooding. Drainage pumping stations 1, 2, 6, 7 & 12 are affected. https://t.co/leo1izbXoH — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) December 2, 2023

The Sewerage & Water Board said it was “experiencing power issues” which made Turbine 4 go offline. Turbine 5 already has been unavailable since last month, the utility said, so drainage pumping stations 1, 2, 6 and 7 are “running at a reduced capacity.”

“With Turbines 4 and 5 down, high-intensity rain is going to cause localized street flooding,” the utility said in a statement. “SWBNO teams are monitoring the weather closely and we advise our residents to stay weather aware.

“If no more rain falls this morning, crews anticipate that the streets will be clear by noon today.”

Heavy flooding was seen Saturday (Dec. 2) in the 2900 block of Palmer Avenue after a strong thunderstorm. (Photo courtesy of Judy Caliva)

City Councilman Joe Giarrusso, whose district includes the heavily impacted Uptown, Hollygrove and Lakeview areas, also tweeted about the S&WB’s power and pumping failures.

UPDATE: @SWBNewOrleans lost power to turbine an hour ago; DPS 12 went offline (serves west Lakeview primarily); also running at diminished capacity at DPS 6 and 1 as well. SWBNO working to get turbines and generators running. @PMurphyWWL @TraversWDSU @DavidJonesTV @NOLAnews — Joseph I. Giarrusso III (@CmGiarrusso) December 2, 2023

There has been no comment from New Orleans City Hall regarding Saturday’s citywide flooding event. Mayor LaToya Cantrell left the city again Thursday to attend a climate conference in Dubai.

