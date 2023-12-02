Multiple Christmas parades rolling through BR area Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are multiple Christmas parades set to roll through the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, December 2.

District 10 Christmas Parade in Baton Rouge: Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman is inviting the public to attend the District 10 Christmas Parade. The parade will start rolling at 3 p.m. and will feature many floats, bands, and throws. The parade will begin at the rear of McKinley High School, travel down Thomas Delpit Drive to Terrace Street, turn right on Terrace Street, travel down Terrace Street to Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, turn right on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, travel down Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive to Lorri Burgess Avenue, turn right on Lorri Burgess Avenue to Tennessee Street, and then turn left on Tennessee Street and travel back to McKinley High School.

Stay Fit and Jolly Christmas Parade in Baker: The Baker community is invited to the city’s annual Christmas parade along with other community activities. The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will travel along Groom Road and Plank Road to the Baker city hall. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom is expected to be the parade’s grand marshal. There will also be a toy and bike giveaway and a health fair.

Christmas Parade in Central: The public is invited to attend the Central Christmas Parade. The floats are expected to start rolling through the streets at 11 a.m. Joor Road will be closed between Hooper and Lovett starting at 10:30 a.m. and until the last float.

Jingle Jeepin’ Parade and Market in West Baton Rouge Parish: People are invited to come out to enjoy a Christmas parade and other holiday events in West Baton Rouge Parish. The entire event will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. A craft market opens at noon inside the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau. The parade begins rolling at 5:30 p.m. Click here for a detailed parade route. Wayne Toups is expected to perform between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. For more details about the event, click here.

Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park in Walker: The public is invited to come out to the City of Walker’s Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park event. The parade is expected to begin at 11 a.m. on Burgess Road in front of Walker High School. From there, the parade will turn right off of Highway 447, turn right again on Florida Boulevard, and will end at Palmetto Road. The parade will feature floats, antique cars, motorized vehicles, marching groups, and horses. Following the parade, there will be a Christmas in the Park event at Sidney Hutchinson Park between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include live Christmas music, a farmer’s market, food trucks, children’s games, and more.

