Louisiana's top two education officials spar over controversial graduation policy for seniors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It all stems from back in June when the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) approved a new appeals process. It allows high school seniors who struggle with school to appeal if they don’t meet the minimum requirements to pass the LEAP test - a requirement to graduate.

The House Education Committee rejected BESE’s proposal last month but BESE’s president Dr. Holly Boffy says she’s going through with it anyway.

Dr. Boffy sent a letter out to schools across the state telling them the appeals policy for struggling seniors is effective immediately. She claims she has the authority to exercise the emergency provision in order to “prevent imminent peril to the welfare of students”.

Under this policy seniors who fail to meet the minimum Math, English, Science, and Social Studies requirements for LEAP scores can appeal their scores. Each school would handle their own student’s appeals which could include reasons from the students about why did not perform well.

Governor John Bel Edwards has already voiced public support for this policy. But within hours of Boffy’s letter being sent out, the state’s Republican Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley sent out his own letter to schools urging them to “disregard this erroneous measure” to avoid chaos and confusion. He added school systems that chose to go along with it could face potential litigation and risk seniors having their diplomas revoked.

According to Dr. Brumley, BESE’s president does have the authority to issue an emergency rule, but only if the state superintendent defines what the emergency is himself, not the other way around. And since no such emergency was listed by Brumley, he says the president’s actions are “improper and exceed her authority”.

It’s not just Republicans who are upset over the Boffy’s latest move. Even Democrats like New Orleans Rep. Jason Hughes quickly took to “X” calling her actions “inexcusable, unacceptable, and a disservice to our students”.

We reached out to the governor’s office for comment, but they declined saying it was a BESE matter. Governor-elect Jeff Landry has already said he’s against the policy and could also strike it down as soon as he takes office. The East Baton Rouge parish school system today says they’re “legally obligated to accept and implement the policy directives determined and deployed by the Dept. of Education”. Meaning for now, they will not allow the appeals.

The Chairman of the House Education Committee says they plan to hold an oversight meeting on Tuesday morning to review whether or not any of this falls under the provisions of an emergency.

If they decide it’s unacceptable, they can then vote to suspend the policy indefinitely without the governor’s input.

