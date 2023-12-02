Lightning strike causes overnight house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lightning strike caused a fire at a home late Friday night, December 1, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. at the home on Wild Valley Road near Staring Lane in Baton Rouge.

Firefighters said a resident heard thunder and then noticed that the home was on fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw fire coming from much of the home. They were able to keep the flames from spreading to any nearby homes.

Crews got the fire under control in about a half hour.

There were no injuries as a result of the flames, according to BRFD. The home’s resident had already escaped by the time firefighters arrived.

