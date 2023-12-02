Facebook
Flood Watch and severe threat end as rain moves out

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, December 2.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had another soaker overnight into early this morning, with over three inches of rain yesterday at BTR, and over four inches of rain here at WAFB! This was the drought buster we’ve been waiting for.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 2
The severe threat is over as is the flood threat, with cloudy skies remaining in place with highs in the mid 70s. We could see a few showers later today into this evening, but the computer models keep it pretty dry the rest of the way.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 2
Sunday will start with AM fog, otherwise mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s. The forecast really dries out in the extended with Monday through Friday looking dry and nice!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 2
