Coroner called to scene of hit-and-run, police say
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning, December 2, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said a person on a bicycle was struck on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.
The name of the person who was struck along with details regarding the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run were not immediately available.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police added.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
