Coroner called to scene of hit-and-run, police say

(Live 5/File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning, December 2, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said a person on a bicycle was struck on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.

The name of the person who was struck along with details regarding the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run were not immediately available.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police added.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

