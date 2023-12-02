Coroner called to scene of hit-and-run, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning, December 2, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said a person on a bicycle was struck on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.

The name of the person who was struck along with details regarding the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run were not immediately available.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police added.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

