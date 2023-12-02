BRPD: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday morning
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Airline Highway on Saturday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a person riding a bicycle was struck on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway. The victim died at the scene.
Police have not yet identified the victim of the crash. No information about a suspect or suspected vehicle was immediately available.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
