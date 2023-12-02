Autism and needs accommodation vehicle decals now available

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s now a new tool to protect people who have autism spectrum disorder or those who may need special accommodations if they have a run in with first responders.

“Every day and night, I say the same prayer. It may be selfish, but I ask God not to take me before he takes my boys because then I’m no longer here to protect them,” said Marsha Clanton. Clanton is the mom of twin autistic boys, Hunter and Kennedy.

She describes them as gentle giants but says if their routine is disrupted, things could take a turn.

Getting pulled over would break that routine so Clanton came up with an idea that will hopefully protect her boys and others.” Contact your local representative, you never know,” added Clanton. In July, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law that helps protect people with autism or anyone that may need special accommodations.

Eligible Louisiana drivers can now request an “autism spectrum disorder” or a “needs accommodation” decal for their car.

These decals are placed on the rear window and are only available through the OMV.

The indicators are also placed on the vehicle record and registration. “I think it is a win, win for both situations,” continued Timothy Kerner. Representative Kerner is the lawmaker that spearheaded the bill.

In the years leading up to this moment, Clanton carried a piece of paper to let officers know her boys are autistic just in case they started to act out.

But now, she’s here.

The goal of the decal is to give those first responders an extra moment to prepare for their interaction. “It helps police, medical personnel, firefighters know what they are about to encounter. It helps them with their jobs,” Clanton said. But she hopes this doesn’t stop here.

She hopes it will lead to more. “I hope this initiates some more training. I would want to go in and give them my point of view. Hopefully, this encourages more parishes and states to do that necessary training,” Clanton explained.

OMV Policy 128.00 Autism Spectrum Disorder Decal

OMV Policy 129.00 Needs Accommodation Decal

