5 people injured in crash along Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a crash involving five people Friday night.

According to officials, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. along Nicholson Drive and Lexington Lakes.

Officials say two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition, and three are considered stable.

No other details were released at this time.

