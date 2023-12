2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Semi-Finals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re one round away from the High School Football State Championship Round. The competition is at it’s highest as teams are looking to secure their spot in the Finals.

Division I (Non-Select)

MATCHUP FINAL 1. Ruston vs. 21. Mandeville 28-7 6. Zachary vs. 7. Dutchtown

Division II (Non-Select)

MATCHUP FINAL 1. North DeSoto vs. 12. Opelousas 28-20 22. Northwest vs. 2. Cecilia

Division III (Non-Select)

MATCHUP FINAL 1. Jena vs. 4. Union Parish 3. St. James vs. 2. Sterlington 28-17

Division IV (Non-Select)

MATCHUP FINAL 1. Logansport vs. 4. Haynesville 31-14 3. Oak Grove vs. 2. Kentwood

Division I Select

MATCHUP FINAL 8. Acadiana vs. 5. Edna Karr 3. Catholic B.R. vs. 18. Archbishop Rummel

Division II Select

MATCHUP FINAL 1. St. Thomas More vs. 5. Archbishop Shaw 3. Lafayette Christian vs. 7. Teurlings Catholic

Division III Select

MATCHUP FINAL 1. St. Charles vs. 4. Southern Lab 10-7 3. Isidore Newman vs. 2. Calvary Baptist 35-27

Division IV Select

MATCHUP FINAL 1. Vermilion Catholic vs. 5. Riverside Academy 3. Ouachita Christian vs. 2. Southern Lab 38-34

