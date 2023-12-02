2 people injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a shooting Saturday afternoon, December 2, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on South 16th Street near South Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

No details were released about the conditions of the victims. There was also no information available yet about what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

