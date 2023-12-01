Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

U-High Junior Keylan Moses Commits to LSU Football

Keylan Moses
Keylan Moses(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Football’s 2025 class has the foundation laid. Keylan Moses committed to the Tigers this evening on his birthday. Keylan, the younger brother of former local star Dylan Moses, picked the Tigers over Oregon, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee.

Keylan’s older brother Dylan was a five-star recruit in the 2017 class and chose the Tide over the hometown team. A few years later his younger brother pledges to the Bayou Bengals.

Keylan is a 4-star in the class and is in the midst of a deep playoff run with the U-High Cubs. The junior is the 6th commitment in the Tigers 2025 class.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found...
Man wanted after girlfriend found dead
The Shed BBQ to shut down
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey
Angel Reese will return from four-game absence in highly anticipated Final Four rematch, Mulkey says
Major Robert Hodges
Gov-Elect Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police

Latest News

Dutchtown LB/QB Carter Hanberry
Sportsline Player of the Week: Dutchtown LB/QB Carter Hanberry
#7 Dutchtown at #6 Zachary High School Football Playoff Preview
Dutchtown vs. Zachary
#7 Dutchtown at #6 Zachary High School Football Playoff Preview
High School Football
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Quarterfinals Round